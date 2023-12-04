Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $11.21

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.79. Sasol shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 162,462 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sasol by 148.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 57.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sasol by 700.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

