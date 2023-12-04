Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Sourcerock Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,500 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 7.0% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sourcerock Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $54,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 37,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

