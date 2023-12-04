Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.50

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.50 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.12), with a volume of 40711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.14).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.96 million, a PE ratio of 4,375.00 and a beta of -0.13.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

