Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.30. 183,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,282. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

