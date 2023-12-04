Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.22. 587,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,896. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.73.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

