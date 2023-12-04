Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 937,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,036. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

