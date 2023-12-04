Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.18. 611,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,650. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

