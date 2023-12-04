Science Applications International Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Science Applications International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Science Applications International has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock traded up $16.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $136.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.69. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 511.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

