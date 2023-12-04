Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.33-7.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $119.92 on Monday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

