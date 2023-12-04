Scotiabank Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $226.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $194.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.71.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $185.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.35 and its 200 day moving average is $163.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $311,427,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $226,302,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

