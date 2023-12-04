Scotiabank Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$109.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOO. CIBC lowered their target price on BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.31.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRP

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO traded down C$2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 216,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.11. BRP has a one year low of C$79.01 and a one year high of C$122.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 14.7217929 EPS for the current year.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.