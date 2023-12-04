Scotiabank Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$104.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$99.50 to C$104.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.
DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$96.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.58.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 2,201.73%. Analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.4598275 earnings per share for the current year.
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
