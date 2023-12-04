Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$425,500.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$425,500.00.

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

TSE:SEA traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$16.64. 35,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 target price on Seabridge Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

