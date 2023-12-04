Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 557,270 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 268,531 shares.The stock last traded at $103.84 and had previously closed at $101.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.86.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,216,000 after buying an additional 226,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,941,000 after purchasing an additional 398,517 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

