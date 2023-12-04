Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 479.71% from the company’s previous close.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %
SNSE stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.01. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). On average, equities analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.
