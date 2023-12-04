Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSEGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 479.71% from the company’s previous close.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

SNSE stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.01. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). On average, equities analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

