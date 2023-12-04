Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 479.71% from the company’s previous close.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

SNSE stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.01. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). On average, equities analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.