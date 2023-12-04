Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Serco Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 158.20 ($2.00) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 149.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 135.30 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 175 ($2.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serco Group

In related news, insider Nigel Crossley bought 3,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £4,627.78 ($5,845.37). Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

