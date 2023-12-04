SFL (NYSE:SFL) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.67

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 89298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFL shares. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.89 million during the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 13.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,556,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 24.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 362,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

