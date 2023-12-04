SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Shares Gap Down to $49.01

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 49.01, but opened at 46.60. SharkNinja shares last traded at 46.92, with a volume of 111,902 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

SharkNinja Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1 billion. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SN. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,859,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

