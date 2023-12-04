Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Cut to $223.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SWAV

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.10. The stock had a trading volume of 109,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $627,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,066,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 54.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 234.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.