Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $74.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Shares of SHOP traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,571,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,822,384. Shopify has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $75.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.62 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Shopify by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

