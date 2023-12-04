Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

CBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.89) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 961 ($12.14) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.75 ($13.30).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 769.50 ($9.72). 114,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,524. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 721.83 ($9.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,139 ($14.39). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 805.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 855.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,425.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.51), for a total transaction of £160,301.44 ($202,477.50). Insiders have acquired 69 shares of company stock valued at $55,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

