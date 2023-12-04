Short Interest in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Rises By 9.9%

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

ACP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 359,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,263. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACP. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 266,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.