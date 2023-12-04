Short Interest in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Rises By 9.9%

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
ACP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 359,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,263. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.96%.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
