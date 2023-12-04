Short Interest in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Increases By 10.2%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Accel Entertainment Price Performance
ACEL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. 338,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,187. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $856.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 20,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,214,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,301,435.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,008.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,984 shares of company stock worth $3,719,045 in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Read More
