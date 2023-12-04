Short Interest in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Increases By 10.2%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

ACEL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. 338,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,187. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $856.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 20,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,214,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,301,435.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,008.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,984 shares of company stock worth $3,719,045 in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

About Accel Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. UBS Group AG increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $96,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.