Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Drops By 7.5%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. 244,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,488. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $152.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.60 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

