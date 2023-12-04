Short Interest in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Drops By 8.8%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADCT stock remained flat at $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 854,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,596. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,121.94% and a negative net margin of 145.64%. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. Analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADCT

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.