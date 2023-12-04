Short Interest in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Increases By 11.0%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,610,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 12,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE ADT traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.16. 2,058,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,888. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. ADT has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.10%. Equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.03%.

ADT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at ADT

In other news, EVP Wayne Thorsen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ADT by 44.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,966,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 602,704 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 338.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,579 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 94,625 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in ADT by 16.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 90,137 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ADT by 345.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,018 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 109,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ADT by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

