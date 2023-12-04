Short Interest in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Drops By 11.9%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $158.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

