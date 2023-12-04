Short Interest in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Declines By 6.9%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 7,680,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Alector Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 302,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,085. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $448.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Alector has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alector will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alector

In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $32,250.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,482.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $32,250.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,482.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 512,975 shares of company stock worth $3,067,340. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 58.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alector by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,825,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,032,000 after buying an additional 241,637 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after acquiring an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its position in Alector by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

