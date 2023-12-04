Short Interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Declines By 13.2%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Allakos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allakos by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 226,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 458,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,404. Allakos has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $216.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

