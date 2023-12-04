Short Interest in Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Decreases By 6.2%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Allego in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Allego alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALLG

Allego Price Performance

Shares of ALLG remained flat at $1.18 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,603. Allego has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allego

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLG. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter worth $45,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allego by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 84,292 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allego during the second quarter valued at $126,000.

Allego Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.