Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Drops By 8.3%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AMBC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. 313,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.24.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
