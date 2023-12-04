Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Drops By 8.3%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMBC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. 313,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.10. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 20.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

