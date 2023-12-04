Short Interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Rises By 13.5%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 46,226 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 71,975 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,024,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AMRX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,731. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.74 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.82% and a net margin of 0.43%. Research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

