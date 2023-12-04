Short Interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Grows By 9.7%

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel Furbee acquired 10,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel Furbee acquired 10,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrice D. Douglas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,884.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,239. The firm has a market cap of $236.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.54). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 110.76% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $76.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.