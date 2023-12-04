Short Interest in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Increases By 13.1%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
APi Group Stock Down 2.2 %
APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
APG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.
Read Our Latest Analysis on APi Group
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.