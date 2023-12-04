Short Interest in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Rises By 13.3%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE:ANET traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.46. The company had a trading volume of 749,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.21. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $223.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $377,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,751,779.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $377,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,751,779.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,475 shares of company stock valued at $32,883,669. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

