Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Grows By 8.7%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Trading Down 1.7 %

ASML stock traded down $11.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $680.45. 179,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $625.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $665.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. ASML has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.