Short Interest in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Grows By 8.5%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 475,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after buying an additional 634,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 665,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,472,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $195.50. 113,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.79. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $153.55 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.40.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $21.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

