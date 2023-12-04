Short Interest in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Grows By 7.8%

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,760,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 12,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.70. 1,554,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,631. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,883 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Best Buy by 331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 16,504 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Best Buy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,908 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

