Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Drops By 10.2%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Birks Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Birks Group Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.87. 15,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,969. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

About Birks Group

(Get Free Report)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.