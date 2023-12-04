Short Interest in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Declines By 13.6%

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.
BSM stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $16.99. 432,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,943. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.
Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 93.14%.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.
