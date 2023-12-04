Short Interest in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Drops By 14.0%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boqii by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boqii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Boqii stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Boqii has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

