Short Interest in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Decreases By 5.5%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 8,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
NYSE BOX opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.85, a PEG ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54.
BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.
In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $336,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,005,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
