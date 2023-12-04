Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Increases By 13.0%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,300 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 645,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on BAK shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.
Shares of BAK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.37. 384,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. Braskem has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $12.67.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.76). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 78.09% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braskem will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
