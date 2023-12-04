Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Increases By 13.0%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,300 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 645,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BAK shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.37. 384,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. Braskem has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.76). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 78.09% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braskem will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Articles

