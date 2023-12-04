Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Declines By 5.7%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $89.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $98.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.44. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,344.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,480 shares of company stock valued at $308,714 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,020,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 547,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,211 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

