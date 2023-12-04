Short Interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Decreases By 5.5%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,420,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 15,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Currently, 28.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore set a $11.00 price objective on Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Price Performance

GOOS opened at $11.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 19.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,967,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after purchasing an additional 812,174 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 313.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 438.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.