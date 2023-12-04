Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Increases By 7.7%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,128,100 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 1,976,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.7 days.

OTCMKTS CILJF opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

