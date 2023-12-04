Short Interest in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Decreases By 6.0%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 418,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CI&T Trading Down 5.4 %

CINT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $655.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. CI&T has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CINT. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CI&T from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,782,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

