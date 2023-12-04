Short Interest in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Drops By 5.9%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 33,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flight Deck Capital LP raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 7,546,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 2,043,748 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,386,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after buying an additional 6,179,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 3.5 %

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $736.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.66.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

