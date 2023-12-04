Short Interest in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Decreases By 13.3%

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.39. 422,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,729. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 345.65%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

