Short Interest in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Increases By 11.5%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 188,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.26. 53,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $42.87.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.06 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

